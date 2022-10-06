SUGAR LAND, TX — Peggy Ann (McKinney) Bevers passed away in Sugar Land, Texas, on June 27, 2022, at the age of 83.
Peggy was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi on December 30, 1938, to Oscar and Agnes McKinney. She was the 11th of 12 children, with two of those siblings passing away early in their life. While growing up in Mississippi, she attended Randolph, Mississippi schools and in 1960, moved to Galveston where she met her husband, Jimmy Bevers, while working at Kress Department Store in downtown Galveston.
They married in 1961 and had two sons. As she raised her boys, Peggy began volunteering in the Galveston Independent School District as PTA President at Crockett Elementary and Lovenberg Middle School and later as President of the Galveston City Council of PTAs, working closely with multiple Galveston decision-makers to improve roadway safety around all GISD schools, support school bond referendums, and promote school supply drives and school fundraisers. She was honored several times for her work with both the Texas and National PTA organizations, including serving as host of the Texas PTA Convention in 1974.
She also served on the Galveston Traffic Commission and the Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment. Peggy's interest in a business career began after she completed her high school diploma from Ball High School in 1976 and received her Texas Real Estate license in 1978. She sold real estate for McLeod Properties for several years.
After her husband's death in 1981, Peggy worked as District Director for State Representative Doug McLeod and in sales and management for Ken and Bonnie Palmer in their beach apparel shop on the Seawall. As a lifelong fan of auto racing, she took a position with J&M Auto Supply in Galveston and later moved to Hi Lo Auto Supply and then retired from O'Reilly Auto Parts in 2007 after managing stores in both Texas City and Galveston.
After her retirement, Peggy moved to the Richmond/Rosenberg area to spend more time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She continued to be an avid fan of the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, and NASCAR, and encourage family and friends to NOT bother her when she was watching "the game" or "the race!"
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Agnes McKinney, her sisters Beatrice Elliott, Bernice McKinney, Eunice Hurst, Ruby Singleton, Inez Murphree, and Aileen McKinney, and her brothers Almus McKinney, Curtis McKinney, and Henry McKinney, along with her husband, Jimmy.
She is survived by her sisters Marie Carter and Imogene Upchurch, her son Walter Bevers, and his wife Deborah. She is also survived by her, grandchildren Megan Bevers and her fiancée Chuck Lingerfelt, Kayla Wampler and her husband Justin, Hannah Bevers, and Phillip Bevers, along with great grandchildren Justin, Lilly, Willow, and Henry Wampler, Damien Skowron, and Adrian Salcido. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews, and those she "adopted" as her kin.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Grand Cay Room at Moody Gardens Hotel, in Galveston Texas, at 1:00 pm. All who loved and knew Peggy are welcome to attend.
