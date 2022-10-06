Peggy Ann (McKinney) Bevers

SUGAR LAND, TX — Peggy Ann (McKinney) Bevers passed away in Sugar Land, Texas, on June 27, 2022, at the age of 83.

Peggy was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi on December 30, 1938, to Oscar and Agnes McKinney. She was the 11th of 12 children, with two of those siblings passing away early in their life. While growing up in Mississippi, she attended Randolph, Mississippi schools and in 1960, moved to Galveston where she met her husband, Jimmy Bevers, while working at Kress Department Store in downtown Galveston.

