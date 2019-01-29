Terrie Lynne (Gardner) Owens ascended into heaven peacefully on the morning of Thursday, January 24, 2019 at UTMB in Galveston, surrounded by her loving family.
Terrie was predeceased by both of her parents, John R. Gardner, Sr. of Galveston, TX and Shirley Gardner Ueckert, of Eagle Point OR, her mother-in-law, Annabelle Owens, of Corsicana and brother-in-law, John A Cappadona, Sr.
Left saddened yet will always cherish the memories of her vibrant personality and zest for life, are her loving husband, Richard Gene Owens, of Huntsville, TX and her amazing daughter Lisa Gardner Timm, her son-in-law, Matthew Timm, her grandchildren, Kayden and Kamryn Timm, of La Marque, TX and her step-son, Richard Shane Owens of Galveston.
She leaves behind 4 sisters and 2 brothers, Debra Gardner Tossie (Don) of Eagle Point, OR; Cindy Gardner Cappadona (Keith), and John R Gardner, Jr, (Barb) of Santa Fe, Thomas Gardner of La Marque, Vicki Gardner Isaacks (Darrell) of Galveston, and Traci Gardner Beleski of Dickinson, TX. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Carol Shaw (Doug) of Huntsville, TX; Cathy Michael, McKinney, TX; and Candace Stevens (Homer) of Oakwood, TX. Terrie leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, her Aunt Karen Miller of Georgia and cousins.
Terrie attended Hitchcock High School as a proud Hitchcock Bulldog and was a member of the Pep-Squad and cheerleading team before graduating in 1972. After high school she left Hitchcock and lived a short time in Texas City, and from there to Galveston where she soon began her career with BNSF. She relocated to Gallup, NM while working with BNSF, and received an early retirement from there so she could move back to the island. She worked for UTMB as an Outpatient Services Associate and at Renzenberger, driving transport for BNSF employees, where she enjoyed her job there because she was still able to see and remain involved with a lot of her friends from the railroad.
When she became a mom of her beautiful daughter Lisa in 1988, her life was forever changed! Lisa was the center of her universe. She packed up her daughter, Lisa in 1997 to move to Las Vegas to be closer to her mom and Lisa’s grandmother, Shirley.
Due to serious health issues that came up for Terrie in 1998, her brothers and sisters packed them both up and brought them back to Texas where they stayed.
Terrie remained single for many years until she finally met the man that God had intended for her, Richard Gene Owens. They met and fell in love in 2006 and married in February 2012. Terrie couldn’t have been happier or more in love than anything or anyone she had ever known before! Gene treated her like his Queen and she adored her King! They both loved spending time with their grandchildren, (and Terrie especially loved spoiling them), she loved gardening and had just begun fulfilling their bucket list of travels. Among some of their adventures, they took an Alaskan cruise, with her sister Debbie and husband, Don. She also made a trip to Disneyland this past Summer with her daughter, son-in-law and her 2 grandchildren. This gave her so much joy and they had many trips still to take. Unfortunately, soon after this trip, she became ill and just grew weaker and weaker until God called her home.
There will be a joint service and Celebration of Life for both Terrie and her mother, Shirley, at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6 Santa Fe, TX 77517, Saturday February 2nd, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Memorial Celebration immediately following service in the Church fellowship hall. A family graveside service will take place at a later date for both.
In lieu of flowers for Terrie, you may make charitable contributions to The American Heart Association or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
