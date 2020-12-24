MISSOURI CITY —
Jesse Salinas, III, 51, was born in Galveston, Texas on September 29, 1969. He was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Sugar Land, TX.
Jesse was a resident of Houston, TX for most of his life. He played several sports throughout his young life, which led to a baseball scholarship to Blinn University, where he attended school Just like his father, Jesus Salinas, Jr.
In February of 2003, his daughter, Isabelle Mirella Salinas was born. She has always been his pride and joy. Jesse worked in the medical field for most of his adult life as a medical assistant.
On November 12, 2011 Jesse married Samantha Flores Salinas. They resided in Missouri City, TX. Jesse loved his wife and all his family very much as well as his Houston Astros and Houston Texans. Jesse struggled with his health for several years overcoming many battles others could not. He will be remembered most for his heroic spirit and desire for life.
He is preceded in death by father, Jesus Salinas, Jr.
Jesse is survived by beloved wife, Samantha Salinas; daughter, Isabelle Mirella Salinas; mother, Irma Salinas; sisters, Jennifer Salinas-Lee and husband Bernard, and Sonia Morales and husband Ramon; niece, Jaelynn Lee, and Priscilla Morales; nephew, Joshua Lee of Missouri City, TX; In-laws, Steve and Linda Lopez, and Gilbert and Anita Flores; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Flores, Jr., Jamie R. Flores, Justin L. Flores and girlfriend Alyssa Napolitano; sisters-in-law, Stephanie L. Vazquez and husband Marvin, Chelsea G. Flores, and Casey N. Payton and husband Terrence as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Acting as Pallbearers are Lee and Gabriel Sandoval, Benito and Christian Saucedo, Joshua and Bernard Lee, and Ramon Morales, III. Honorary pallbearers are Ramon Morales, Jr., Refugio De La Cruz, Armando and Rolando Casas.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we have received from so many friends and family members. We would also like to give a personal and special thank you to the staff at St. Luke’s — Sugar Land Hospital and Fr. David from St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, also in Sugar Land, for the grace and comfort they showed the family. We are truly grateful.
Guests are invited to share in the Celebration of Life Visitation on Sunday, December 27th, 2020 from 5-6:00 P.M., followed by 6:00 P.M. Rosary and Vigil Services. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 28th, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N, Texas City, TX 77590. The Rite of Committal will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
