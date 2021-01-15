GALVESTON —
William Terrence “Terry” Nelsen, age 67, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 1, 1953. He was the third of five kids and grew up in Roseville, Minnesota, a suburb of St. Paul, and was an avid hockey player. He graduated from Mounds View High School in 1971 and attended St. Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota. One of his greatest pleasures was sitting and talking with friends on The Strand. Terry’s greatest love was his family. He was a very devoted dance and volleyball Dad to his daughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Betty Nelsen.
He is survived by his wife Jennifer Nelsen; children Kristen Spaulding, Lauren Spaulding and Gillian Nelsen; brothers and sisters Tim Nelsen(Michelle), Tom Nelsen, Lori Anders(Dennis) and Liz Miller(John); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 2550 North Loop W, #265, Houston, Texas 77092.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.