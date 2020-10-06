SANTA FE—
Mrs. Hazel Sue Gardner passed from this life Sunday afternoon, October 4, 2020, in Webster.
Sue was born March 1, 1926 to J.W. and Pearlie (Crass) Lowrance. She had a true talent for quilting and created so many beautiful keepsakes for her friends and family. Sue was a dedicated volunteer at H.I.S. Ministries and worked as a clerk for the postal service for 30 years. She loved spending time outdoors especially with her cows and in her garden. Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe “Bud” Erric Gardner; son, Garry Don Gardner.
Survivors include son, Joe Edward Gardner; grandchildren, Rena Robles and husband, Ernest, Joey Klaes, Donnie Joe Gardner and wife, Gabby, Alex Klaes, Shawn Klaes; great grandchildren, Kaitlan Mason, Logan Mason, Samantha Robles, Aaron Klaes, Lauren Gardner, Ryan Gardner, Jenna Gardner, Abbie Klaes; great-great grandchildren, Mason Apostalo and Gage Quinn.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
