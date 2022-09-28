GALVESTON, TX — Deddrick Bobby “Big Red” Sinegaure Sr., 47, transitioned from this earthly life on September 21, 2022, at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, TX.
Deddrick was born to Sabrina Evans and the late Bobby Harris on August 3, 1975, in Galveston, TX. He was known as “Big Red” to those who knew him.
Deddrick attended Galveston Public Schools. Before his transition, Deddrick was employed with Walmart distribution center in Fort Worth. He loved sports, his friends, and his family. Most importantly he surrendered to Jesus Christ his Lord.
Deddrick was preceded in death by his father and his grandmother, Virginia Sinegaure.
Deddrick is survived by his only daughter, Zoe Sinegaure; sons, Deddrick Jamal, Deddrick Jr., Darnell, and Dylan Sinegaure; grandchildren, Noah Gray, Drayson, and Emerald Sinegaure; brothers, Delvin Bennett, Donald Bennett, Jr., Darrel, Jose “Smokey” Garza; grandfather, Cardwell Sinegaure; uncles, Darnell Sinegaure, Cardwell Sinegaure, Jr.; aunt, Cheryl Prevost, Special Friend Tonisha Lawrence, a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a service celebrating his life at 11 a.m., on Friday, September 30, 2022, in the Espanola “BB” Johnson Memorial Chapel of E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O, Rev. D. J. Harris officiating. Memorials may be sent to the mortuary. Please visit ERJFM.com for additional information.
