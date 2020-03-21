Generally cloudy. High 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: March 21, 2020 @ 1:43 pm
March 21, 2020
Allison
Celebration of life service for Paul Allison will be held today at 2:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
