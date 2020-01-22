Ofelia Mata Troncoso of Texas City, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2020.
Ofelia was born October 5, 1944 in Victoria, TX to Martin and Felipa Mata. She was a graduate of Dominican High School in Galveston in 1964. She married Avelino (Al) Troncoso, Jr. of Galveston in 1969. She was a wonderful wife and mother of three children.
Ofelia is preceded in death by parents, Martin and Felipa Mata; brother, Martin Mata, Jr., and sister, Sylvia Luna.
She is survived by husband of 50 years, Avelino (Al) Troncoso, Jr.; children, Jeffrey Troncoso (Christine), Jennifer Klaes, and Jason Troncoso; grandchildren, Jeffrey Ryan Troncoso and Abbie Klaes; sister, Dora Rodriguez (Raul); brother, Mario Mata (Ruth); sister-in-law, Diane Mata and numerous relatives and friends.
Her memory will always be in our hearts.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 5-7:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 followed by 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. with Interment to follow at Forest Park - East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
