April 2, 1957 - April 14, 2020
Mr. Donald Ray Sessions, 63, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Mr. Sessions was born April 2, 1957 in Fort Worth, Texas.
A funeral service for Mr. Sessions will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Terry Melancon will officiate the funeral service.
