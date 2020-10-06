Elnora Weaver Mayfield passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Her celebration of life will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at 11 am, Thursday, October 8th, 2020 located at 6005 Texas 7, Nacogdoches, TX 75964.
Elnora Weaver Mayfield was born on October 20, 1943, to the late Cornelia and James D. Weaver, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She attended Johnson Chapel CME church. She was an outstanding English teacher. She taught in Port Arthur, Tx for a few years, and then began working in the Galveston ISD District at Ball High School from 1971-2003. Her students loved her and named her Teacher of the Year several times. She and her brother J.W. taught in the same building. They were devoted to one another. Elnora was a loving and loyal friend. As a result, she created a family of friends. Elnora is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelia and James D. Weaver, her brother, J.W., and her husband, Billy Ray Mayfield, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Billy Ray Mayfield Jr., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
