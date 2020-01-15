Alison Catherine Dienst Cotton, of Wimberley, Texas, died Thursday January 9, 2020 in the afternoon of natural causes. She was born June 23, 1959 in Galveston TX, to Ben and Helen Dienst.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Helen Dienst. She is survived by her loving husband, William Cotton Jr.; three daughters, Stephanie Cotton, Lindsay Sansom, and Kelley Cotton, as well as her son-in-law, Garett Sansom. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law; Stacy & Jeannine Dienst, Steve & Cathy Dienst, and Mike & Donna Dienst, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Denice Calley and Terry Sansom were special friends, who were close with Alison in her final years.
Alison was a longtime resident of the Texas Gulf Coast prior moving to Wimberley. She loved everything about the coast, from fishing to beach combing. She graduated from Dickinson High School in 1977 and resided in Friendswood, working for her family’s business, Dienst Distributing, before making the permanent move to the Texas Hill Country. She always longed for the salt air and sunsets of the ocean and she often visited her birthplace.
Alison loved her family above all else and always strived to do what was best for those she held dear. The brightest lights of her world were her grandchildren, Benjamin and Mackenzie Sansom, who affectionately called her ‘Nonni.’ She eagerly anticipated their visits, where she showered them with love.
Nothing about Alison was small - she laughed loud, told bawdy jokes, hugged hard, celebrated life, and had a generous spirit. She was kind, loving, and immensely empathetic. She was a life-long animal lover and was ever surrounded by her many fur babies, who never tired of her company or her leftovers. We know that she is at peace and happy to be reunited with her parents and her Lord.
A private service will be held January 18th, 2020, where she will be laid to rest alongside her parents in Dickinson TX.
The family suggests that her memory can be best honored by donating to the Wimberley Adoption Group & Rescue; WAG Rescue, P.O. Box 2603 Wimberley, TX 78676.
