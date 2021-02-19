David Tolley, of Galveston, Texas, transitioned to the next phase of his existence on December 31st, 2020 at UTMB, Galveston after a brief battle with leukemia.
David (Dave) was born in Hartford, CT and spent many years in Portugal and Africa as a child, while his parents served as missionaries of the United Church of Christ.
The Tolley family located to Southwick, MA where Dave completed high school in 1975 at Southwick High. After graduating in 1979 from Carleton College in Minnesota with a degree in geology, Dave worked for Western Geophysical and Phillips Petroleum in Denver, CO. David accepted a transfer to Houston, TX in 1989 and continued with Phillips until 1997 when he was hired by Anadarko Petroleum to launch their IT Security Department. Retirement from Anadarko came in 2014, when Dave and his wife, Terry, settled full-time on Galveston Island.
David is survived by his wife of 26 years, Terry Lynn Boudreaux; siblings, Luis (Lisa) Tolley, Lisa Tolley Alber and Paul (Holly) Tolley; nephews, Matt Alber, Brad Alber, Blake Alber, and Ben Tolley; niece, Sydney Tolley; his uncle, Bob (June) Sicilian; brother-in-law, Mike (Phyllis) Boudreaux; several cousins, many loving extended family and friends, including his god-daughter, Julie (Kris) Owen, and three adored felines.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, TX on Saturday, February 27 at 11:00 am. Services will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.
Tributes can be made to Artist Boat or Turtle Island Restoration Network.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit David's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.