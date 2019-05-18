Agnes Mason Solline, 93, of Galveston, Texas, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Meridian Continuing Care Community in Galveston.
Agnes was born February 12, 1926 in Bronx, New York. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia and worked at The American Tobacco Company in Richmond for 10 years. She then worked for Exxon and was transferred to Baltimore, Maryland. Agnes worked in the Payroll Dept. at Exxon. She prided herself by making sure the service station attendants across the U.S. received their paychecks. Agnes was later transferred to Houston, Texas where she retired from Exxon after 25 years.
Left to cherish the beautiful memories of her life are her son, Dr. Richard C. Lacy; daughter-in-law Barbara Lacy; her daughter, Mary Roxann Kriticos of Galveston, Texas; her daughter Debra Lynn Zahn of Houston, Texas; son-in-laws, Larry Kriticos of Galveston, Texas and Mark Zahn of Houston, Texas; nephew, Gus Kriticos; niece, Alexis Kriticos.
Agnes was a very active woman in her community and church. She was an avid square dancer that traveled and danced across the world. She loved shopping and spending time with family and friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her mother, Roxy Gosh; her sister, Rose B. Hayes; and her miniature schnauzers, Viola and Roxy.
Visitation with a Trisagion Service will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Church service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Assumption of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 714 19th Street Galveston, Texas 77553.
Immediately following will be a Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park Lawndale at 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, Texas 77023.
