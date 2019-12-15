Morgan
Funeral services for Jean Marie Morgan will be held today at 11:00am at Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmet F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX. Entombment to follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Sinegaure
A celebration of life service for Virginia Lee Sinegaure will be held today at 11:00am at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 2717 Ball St in Galveston, TX
