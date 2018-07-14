SANTA FE—Mr. C. Michael Downtain passed from this life Wednesday morning, July 11, 2018, in Texas City.
Born July 28, 1938 in Ruston, Louisiana, Mr. Downtain had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 135, attended West Bay Assembly Of God Church in Dickinson and was a former rodeo competitor in bareback horses and bull riding. He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, hunting, gardening, barbequing but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family, friends and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Ollie and Joy Mercille (McMillian) Downtain; wives, Wanda Joan (Walker) Downtain, Sue (Hendricks) Downtain; daughter, Terry L. Patterson.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori A. Whyde and husband, Steve of Santa Fe; son, Mark Downtain and wife, Janet of Dickinson; brother, David McMillian Downtain of San Leon; grandchildren, Amanda Thomasson, Sarah Holbrook, Katie Downtain, Raymond Ebarb, Curtis Roderick, Jonathon Rosson, Angel Cohen; great-grandchildren, Emerson and Everett Holbrook, Kailey, Kaydence and Trevor Ebarb, Curt Bradley Roderick; nephews, David and Darren Downtain.
Visitation will be Monday, July 16, 2018, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, followed by a chapel service at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Don Hoxworth officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Carl Byrd, Kyle Holbrook, Darren Downtain, David Downtain, Jonathon Rosson and Steve Whyde.
