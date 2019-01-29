Adline Marie Daniels, 45, resident of Galveston, Texas passed away January 26, 2019 in Webster, Texas. She was born September 21, 1973 in Galveston to parents, Henry McDonald and Maria Bustinza McDonald.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Adline Ashton and Henry Eugene McDonald, Adrian and Gloria Bustinza; and her brother, Marcus Dawson.
Adline is survived by her parents, step – mother, Peggy San Martino; daughter Alexis Silva; sons, Jordan McDonald, Joseph Eugene McDonald and Donnie Gray. She is also survived by her sisters, Stacy McDonald, Celina McDonald Schmidt and husband, Tanya McDonald Delossantos and husband, and Ashley SanMartino and husband; brother, Branden Byrd and wife; as well as eight nieces and six nephews and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
