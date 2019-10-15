Harriet “Jean” (Rigby) McKnight, 95, of Texas City, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Mainland Center Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.
