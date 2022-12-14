Darlene Dobbins Greene

TEXAS CITY, TX — Darlene Dobbins Greene, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and cousin was born on July 1, 1945 in East Barnard, Texas. She was born to the late Reverend E.H. and Lucile Dickerson Dobbins. She was the loving middle child of five sisters, the late Pastor Virginia Wright (Allen), the late Florence Phenix (Archie), the late Brenda Palmer (Johnny), and Sharon Dobbins (Mark).

Darlene was married to Willie B. Greene for 60 years, this union was blessed with five beautiful children, Priscilla Martin (Darrell), the late Willie B. Greene, Jr., Norma Hardeman (Michael), William Greene (Daryl Lynn), and the late Darlene LaShelle Greene. She was the proud grandmother of Chelsi Martin and Michael Hardeman, Jr.; She was a nurturing God-mother to Chad Rankin and Zaria Blair; she was the matriarch to generations of nieces, and nephews; she was a caring niece to her aunts; she gave sound advice to her cousins; a faithful friend and bonus mother. Nothing gave her JOY like being with her family.

