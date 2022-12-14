TEXAS CITY, TX — Darlene Dobbins Greene, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and cousin was born on July 1, 1945 in East Barnard, Texas. She was born to the late Reverend E.H. and Lucile Dickerson Dobbins. She was the loving middle child of five sisters, the late Pastor Virginia Wright (Allen), the late Florence Phenix (Archie), the late Brenda Palmer (Johnny), and Sharon Dobbins (Mark).
Darlene was married to Willie B. Greene for 60 years, this union was blessed with five beautiful children, Priscilla Martin (Darrell), the late Willie B. Greene, Jr., Norma Hardeman (Michael), William Greene (Daryl Lynn), and the late Darlene LaShelle Greene. She was the proud grandmother of Chelsi Martin and Michael Hardeman, Jr.; She was a nurturing God-mother to Chad Rankin and Zaria Blair; she was the matriarch to generations of nieces, and nephews; she was a caring niece to her aunts; she gave sound advice to her cousins; a faithful friend and bonus mother. Nothing gave her JOY like being with her family.
“Momma Greene” as she was lovingly called by her community, students and faculty. She was a dedicated teacher with the La Marque and Texas City Independent School Districts for over forty years. She was selfless in her service and lived to uplift her students.
Darlene was a devout member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church for over forty years serving with her beautiful smile in many ministries. She embodied the virtues of a Proverbs 31 woman at all times. She was a powerful prayer warrior. Momma Greene was a unique gift sent to make this world a better place. God allowed her to dwell among us for seventy-seven years calling her home on December 6, 2022 with her beloved family at her side. Her love and kindness will always live in the hearts of those she touched.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, 77563. Her visitation service will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed funeral services at 10:00 a.m. “Momma Greene” will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
