SEABROOK — Lynn Leo Hogan II passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on May 5, 2021 at the age of 54. His seven-week battle after suffering a massive heart attack showed his courage. Despite the pain, Lynn came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Lynn was born in Luling, La. March 17, 1967. Lynn graduated from Ball High School class of 1984 Galveston, Texas. Lynn went on to become a very talented, dedicated executive chef.
Lynn is preceded in death by his biological father Lynn Pershing Hogan, his stepfather Eddy Hunt and most recently his sister Kelli Lynn Froeschl.
Lynn is survived by his mother Dana Lynn Hunt. His beautiful wife Soledad Hogan, her children Isabella Quintanilla, Katia Guizar and Armando Guizar (wife Janeth Guizar).
Lynn will forever be remembered by his children Franchesca Hogan-Caballero (husband Osvaldo), Lynn Leo Hogan III (wife Claudia) and Jennifer Hogan.
Lynn is also survived by his sister Kimberley Lynn Hogan-Valdes (husband Gustavo), brother Jason W. Smith (wife Tally), his life long best friend and brother by choice John Bertolino Sr.
Lynn leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren both biological and step-grandchildren, Anthony, Kelly, Layla, Levi, Dominic, Natalie, Chelsea, Osvaldo Jr., Diego and Maverick. Multiple nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held at Palms Event Center located at 15301 Gulf Freeway on Sunday, May 16th @2pm.
