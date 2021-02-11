TEXAS CITY —
Marie Ella Warren Phillips, 78, received her reward of eternal rest on February 1, 2021, at her residence.
The Phillips family will celebrate her life on Saturday, February 13, 2021, with a visitation beginning at 8 AM followed by a life celebration service at 9:30 AM at Sanford Temple COGIC (5505 Phillips St, Texas City). Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required.
Marie was born and reared in Ferriday,LA and was a retired dietician serving at UTMB and several nursing home in Galveston County.
Marie leaves treasured memories of her life with her sons, James Walker, Shadrick Charles; daughters, Anna Johnson, Celeste Watkins, Tabatha Lancaster, Connie Rodriguez; son-in-law, Anthony Watkins; grandchildren, James, Jackie, Jamila, Zakiya, Jabari, Antonette, Loria, Joshua, Leah and Elijah; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Andrew and John Warren; sister, Helen Warren; a uncle; two aunts; host of nephews, nieces, as well as many other extended family and friends.
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
