Betty L. Huddleston, 90, passed away June 24, 2018 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.
Betty’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 28, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 29, 2018 at the funeral home with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Betty was born to Margaret E. Bowers and Albert S. Bowers in Houston, Texas on September 22, 1927. Betty was raised in Galveston, attended Ursuline Academy, and graduated from Ball High School. She married Jefferson David Huddleston on August 9, 1947. Betty retired from Houston Lighting & Power in 1992 but continued her career with the House Company until 2011. She was a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church and volunteered with the Silk Purse.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband, father and mother-in-law, Jefferson and Bobbi Huddleston, and sister-in-law, Betty Perkins. She is survived by her children, Jefferson David Huddleston, Jr., wife, Janice, and Jacque Vasquez, husband, Eddie, grandchildren, Stacey Torres (Jay), Dana Hernandez (Ricky), Karyn Cabriales (Rob) and Shawn Huddleston, great-grandchildren, Madison and Trevor Torres, Mitchell and Jada Parks, and Tristan and Aryana Cabriales, nephews and niece, Ritchie, Justin, Kelsey and Wade Perkins, step-grandchildren, Darren and Sherilyn Wright, Shane, Jonathan and Samantha Wright. Special family friends, Nada Trout and Tami Perkins and fur-baby, Little B., also survive her.
Special thanks to her son-in-law, Eddie Vasquez, for his continued care during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, Texas Home Health Hospice or the Galveston Animal Shelter.
