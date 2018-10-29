Harry Allen Henry, born August 6th, 1932. Loving husband to Dora Bustos-Henry of 60 years. Together they created and raised three children, Bob Henry, David Henry, and Debra Henry-Collins. Each child went on in life to continue the Henry last name. Hannah daughter of Debbie, Austin son of Bob, and Kylie daughter of David would make Harry and Dora proud grandparents.
Harry Allen Henry said his final goodbyes to family and friends whom he'd be leaving behind in life on October 9th, 2018 to be warmly welcomed home at heaven’s gate by his wife, Dora; sister, Pat and other loved ones he greatly missed. Harry's life was long lived filled with many memories; Retired U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran of 20 years, Nashotah house Mail-man, Palms Maintenance-man, and general store owner in Galveston were some of the places Harry worked hard to provide for his family as well as befriend many who became life- long friends with him.
Harry will be laid to rest at Nashotah house cemetery in Wisconsin next to his wife, Dora Henry. Family, friends, and all who came to know and love Harry, to say you will be dearly missed is an understatement. The love we hold in our hearts for Harry is a little different for each individual but none the less, greatly cherished.
We love you Poppy and are happy you're reunited with Nana. All our love from those who will miss you!! Memorial Services to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.