Arredondo
Funeral services for Mary Arredondo will be held today at 10:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial park Cemetery, Hitchcock, TX.
Harvey
Funeral services for Rayford Harvey will be held today at 10:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Lovelady, TX.
Martin
Funeral services for James Martin will be held today at 2:00pm at King Baptist Church in King, TX.
Rightor
Funeral services for Garrett Rightor Jr., will be held today at 3:00pm at Scott Funeral Home.
Williamson
Graveside services for Mildred Williamson will be held today at 2:00pm at Alta Loma Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.