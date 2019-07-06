July 26, 1968 – May 17, 2019
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Abe’s, 4509 20th Street, Bacliff, TX 77518 and share your fond memories of Ron.
July 26, 1968 – May 17, 2019
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Abe’s, 4509 20th Street, Bacliff, TX 77518 and share your fond memories of Ron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.