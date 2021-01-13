GALVESTON — Virtual Memorial Service for Jose Ignacio Tamayo
Time: Jan 16, 2021 11:00 AM Central Time
Join Zoom Memorial service
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2740631982?pwd=dkY0MHZRamlMSU0vN0JxT25zYzFXZz09
Meeting ID: 274 063 1982
Passcode: 011621
We celebrate the life of Jose Ignacio Tamayo, the loving husband to Esther Helen Tamayo, devoted father to Amanda Sue Tamayo, and grandfather to Tobias Jose Tamayo, who passed away on December 29th 2020. A virtual Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Saturday January 16, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Born on November 18th 1962 Jose Tamayo was the son of Joe Ignacio Tamayo and the late Beatrice Cruz Tamayo, brother of Phillip Tamayo, Jesse and wife Christina Tamayo, and Raymond Tamayo.
Also left to cherish his memories are many nieces and nephews from the Tamayo, Solis and Dyke families who will all remember him fondly.
Jose did not know a single stranger. He made friends with everyone he met, from the bagger at the grocery store to the gas station clerk that sold him his newspaper. He could make even the grumpiest of people laugh. He really knew how to make everything fun! He had the biggest heart and would drop everything to help someone in need. Especially for his family, like the time he danced on the side of the road to bring attention to a cancer fundraiser.
Jose graduated from Ball High School in 1981 where he met the love of his life, wife, Esther Tamayo. He loved to tell the story of how he won her over by never giving up, from Sophomore year, until she finally agreed to go out with him their Senior year (against her best friend, Sue's, advice). And as a Ball High Track Star, he would have kept chasing after her as long as it took. They were married 2 years later on April 20th 1984 and had a daughter, Amanda Sue Tamayo in May 1998.
In addition to being a part of the Miler Elite Group who led Ball High to the 24 5A District Title for track, he was placed on Regional and State teams as well. He also played on the UTMB softball team and loved getting to "show off" his skills for Esther.
He worked for the Texas Department of Transportation on the ferry boat for over 24 years. He loved to be on the water! In addition to working on the ferry, he spent a couple of years at UTMB. And he spent years in various kitchens working his way up to line cook which only fueled his excitement for cooking more. In more recent years, he worked at Holiday Inn as a porter for the hotel and condos.
Jose will always be remembered for being able to make the entire room belly laugh and for his passion for cooking. He loved to BBQ and had the best Crawfish Boils you would ever eat. He loved to fish with his wife by his side and loved his family very much. Jose was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan and could be found at home or one of his brothers homes on any given Sunday, cheering them on.
Jose was the love of Esther's life, her equal. He will be dearly missed by many.
