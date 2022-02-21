Dorothy Howard

SPRING BRANCH — Dorothy Howard, 85, of Spring Branch, Texas passed away on February 14, 2022. Dorothy was born on July 8, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to parents Albert and Dorothy (Hicklin) Kaak.

Dorothy worked at a chemical refinery.

She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Denise Howard.

Left to cherish his memory is her daughter, Donna Jackson and husband, Bruce Alexander; granddaughter, Samantha Copeland and great grandson, Talom Gutierrez

A visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.

