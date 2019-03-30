Robert L. Rodriguez, 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Robert was born August 18, 1946 in Galveston, TX to John Rodriguez and Isabelle Lara.
The family later moved to Hitchcock, where he graduated from Hitchcock High School. After high school, Robert joined the US Air Force in 1966 until he was honorably discharged in 1970. He then returned back to Galveston where he met and married his wife, Evangelina, on November 27, 1982. Robert took on the role of being a long-time chef at DiBella’s Italian Restaurant for over 17 years. He later went to work for UTMB as a floor tech. Some of Robert’s favorite things to do were fishing and cooking; he was a pro in both! He enjoyed cooking for his family, friends, and special events. He was known for his famous lasagna that everyone loved.
Robert will be sadly and sorely missed by his loving family. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor along with his dedication to his family. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and Popo.
Robert’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Robert's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
