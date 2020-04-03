It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Howard Lee Cook III of La Marque, Texas on March 28, 2020. Howard was born on November 14, 1959 to Howard Lee Cook Jr. and Jeannine Mason Cook in Pasadena, Texas. Howard graduated from South Houston High School in 1978. He worked as a Chief Engineer for G & H Towing for 20 years.
Howard was a devoted and loving father to his sons Cameron Lee Cook and Daniel James Cook. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Cook, his mother Jeannine Cook and his brother Corey Cook, sister Kelly Cook Shea and bother Sean Cook. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Amber Cook Cantu, Jon Eaves, Matthew Eaves, Morgan Cook and Emily Cook. Howard is preceded in death by his father Howard Lee Cook, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society.
