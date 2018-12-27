Sandra Lee Hart, 70, resident of Dickinson, Texas for 42 years, passed from this life Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 13, 1948 to proud and loving parents, Elmer and Sara Ward in Ivanhoe, Texas.
Sandra was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great – grandmother, sister and friend. While raising two children with her husband she also found time to work as a sales clerk in the clothing industry. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dickinson.
Sandra was known as the cookie lady to BARC and volunteered endless hours in the operation of the church kitchen.
In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Dickinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sandra leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, John Albert Hart; daughter, Karen Renee Anz and husband Tommy; a son Donald Lee Lewis; three grandchildren, Brandy Marie Lewis, Megan Nicole Anz, and Tiffany Rene Anz; one great – granddaughter, Mackenzie Sierra Lewis; three brothers, John Ward, Doug Ward, and Bobby Ward; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
A special thank you to Harbor Hospice.
In her honor a memorial service will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas, officiated by Reverend Jimmy White.
