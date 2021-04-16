HOUSTON — Angela Ruth Brennan was born on February 23, 1953, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas. She was the fifth of seven children born to Michael Joseph & Ruth Thormahlen Brennan. Angela attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and graduated from O’Connell High School in the class of 1971. She enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after her high school graduation and served her country in the military for two years. Later, while living in Clovis, NM, she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration with Honors from Eastern New Mexico University.
In the 1980’s, Angela moved back to Texas to be nearer her family while raising her two children. She spent most of her working career in the insurance business in Houston, TX. In 2019, she retired from Marsh Wortham, a division of Marsh USA Inc. In her spare time, she enjoyed participating in extensive bible study classes and the fellowship of her church family.
Angela passed away peacefully on the morning of April 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Natasha Eaton Quezada & husband Manny of Edmond, OK; her son Glenn Eaton & wife Alexandria of Portland, OR; grandchildren Ashlyn Dawson, Jaxon Dawson, Leilani Quezada, Maddox Quezada, and Houston Eaton; sisters Sister Adele Brennan OSU, Mary Brennan, Joan Brennan Cooper & husband Tommy, Ann Brennan Mullin & husband Mark; brothers Michael Brennan Jr., Eugene Brennan & wife Karen; nephews Ross Cooper & wife Jennifer, Alan Cooper, Murphy Brennan. She is also survived by many cousins with whom she shared her growing up years and enjoyed seeing at family gatherings over her lifetime.
A private family entombment was held at Calvary Cemetery on April 12, 2021.
