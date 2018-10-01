Douglas Ray Caldwell, Sr., 93, of Texas City passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Bayou Pines Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born in Michigan to Wilma and Bernice Caldwell.
He was a lifelong resident of Texas City since 1953. Doug was a proud World War II veteran in the US Navy in the Pacific Theater in 1945. Doug was a gifted soloist, singing at many weddings and funerals. He served in the music ministry at Memorial Lutheran Church and at the First Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wives, Melba Caldwell and Barbara Caldwell; daughter Cynthia Caldwell and his beloved Corgi, Jack.
Survivors include his daughter Linda Dow (James), son Douglas Caldwell, Jr. (Pam), daughter Ginger Nowacki (Walt). Grandchildren, Tom Jones (Vicky), Mike Jones (Debbie), Rachel Nowacki and Kara Deem and great- grandchildren, Taylor and Ryan Jones, Alan and Aimee Jones.
A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City with the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Kleimen officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
The family extends sincere thanks for the wonderful care given by Bayou Pines Care Center, Traditions Hospice, Mainland Medical Center and Elmcroft Assisted Living Center. Thank you to Dr. Robin Armstrong, Guy Nelson and to the caring nursing staff at Bayou Pines Care Center.
Doug loved his God, Family and Country.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Memorial Lutheran Church or to the Charity of your choice.
Psalm 16:11
You have made known to me the path of life; you will fill me with the joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.