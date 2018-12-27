William Lacy Craig born on October 26, 1921, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 29, 2018, with a visitation to begin at 12:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 72 years Theresa, his son Jim Craig and daughter Janet Morris and her husband Paul. He will be missed by his grandsons, Gary Morris and Brian Craig, as well as five great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Willie served in the Army in World War II from January 1942 until October 1945 in England, North Africa and Italy. After the war he met and married Theresa in Texas City where they lived until moving to Santa Fe, TX in 2011. He worked for over thirty years at the Marathon Refinery in Texas City.
Willie lived a full life of hard work, fun, fishing, dancing and loving Theresa and his family.
