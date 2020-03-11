Dreyer

Funeral service for Kissie Dreyer will be held today at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.

Gregory

Funeral service for Jane Gregory will be held today at 10:00am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Hulse

Celebration of life service for Louis Hulse will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.

Karger

Funeral service for Billy Karger will be held today at 2:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.

