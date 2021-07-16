GRANBURY — Angels carried, Hollis Lee Graves, Sr., to his heavenly home on July 13, 2021, at his residence in Granbury, TX. He was born May 12, 1943, to T.L. and Melvie L. Graves in Orange, TX.
After graduating from Central High School in 1961, Hollis went on to earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemistry and Biology at Huston-Tillotson University. He then continued his education in graduate school at University of Texas Medical Branch earning a post grad Medical Technology degree. After graduation, he dedicated his entire career to medical technology and the many advancements it could bring to the world in the lab and in the classroom.
The Lord blessed him with his wife, Shirley, joined in marriage on November 6, 1965, and subsequently, two children: Hollis L. Graves II and Ondrea Jeray Graves.
Hollis has been reunited in heaven with his parents, T. L. and Melvie Graves, and his daughter, Ondrea Jeray Graves.
Hollis leaves cherished memories with his wife, Shirley Graves; son Hollis Graves Jr. (Stephanie); grandchildren, Hollis, III, Jaylin, and Rhyne; great aunt, Annie Evans; great uncle, Will Tilmon; sisters, Bobby Perry and Clora Otems and a multitude of cousins, extended family, and friends.
There will be a graveside service celebrating his life at 11:00 A.M., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas, with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.