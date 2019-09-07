Florencio F. Vasquez, Sr., 94, of Texas City, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a rosary to follow Monday, September 9, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Florencio was born August 10, 1925 in Sugarland, Texas. He worked for the Railroad Company for many years.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ignacio and Maria Elena Vasquez; wives, Dolores and Celia Vasquez; brothers, Vidal, Joe and Santos Vasquez; sister, Jesusa Lara; sons, Florencio and Sam Vasquez.
Survivors include his wife, Ophelia Vasquez; daughters, Anita Sanchez and Gloria Lara; stepson, Peter Ochoa and wife Lorraine; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren;
Pall Bearers are Tim Vasquez, Mike Vasquez, Julio Sanchez, Salvador Sanchez, and Peter Ochoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.