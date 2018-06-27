GALVESTON—Betty Lou Huddleston, 90, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
LEAGUE CITY—Desiree Palmer, 33, departed this life on Monday, June 25, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
GALVESTON—Robert Ward “Bob Quail” White, age 59, of La Marque died Thursday June 21, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—Lisa Marie Pyne, age 49, of Galveston died Saturday June 23, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—Luis Fernando Argueta, age 18, of Galveston died Monday June 25, 2018 in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—Brian Edward Botik, age 45, of League City died Tuesday June 26, 2018 at his residence in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—Jerry L. Smith, age 80, of Galveston died Sunday June 24, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
TEXAS CITY—Clara Davila Montez “Mimi”, 83 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 23, 2018. She was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
TAMPA BAY—Sandy Dee Blanketship, 54, passed away in Tampa Bay Florida on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at her residence. Funeral services are pending with Wynn Funeral Home (409) 621-1677.
