Mrs. Mary Ella Davis, 97, passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. She was born on June 16, 1922 in Diboll Texas.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston. The burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. Pastor George Burrell, Sr. will officiate the service.
