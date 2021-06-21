Rosie R. Carreon

On Friday, June 18, 2021, our precious mother, Rosie Carreon entered fully into the presence of the Lord surrounded by her loving family. Rosie was born September 9, 1931, to Bernardino G. and Genoveva Rodriguez in New Gulf, Texas.
Rosie graduated from Texas City High School in 1952; she met Alfonso Carreon, Jr. and they married in February of 1953. Rosie was devoted to her children and husband. She worked at Danforth Hospital until she retired. Rosie was faithful to God and devoted to the Blessed Mother. She was a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. She loved to read, sew, crochet, embroider; she and Al especially loved spending time surrounded by their family.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her two brothers William Rodriguez and Richard Rodriguez.
Rosie is survived by her sisters Alicia Salazar (Robert) and Elizabeth Rodriguez (Pete), daughters, Sandra Salazar, Sylvia Yanas, Susan Chapa (Les), Sharon Jennings (Dennis), Stephanie Hernandez (Pete); sons, Roland Carreon (Jinnie) and Joey A. Carreon. Her grandchildren, Elyssa Yanas (Joseph), Samantha Castro (Daniel), Lauren Erekson, Amanda Chapa, Hayley Salazar (David), Alyson Chapa, Joey Carreon, Wyatt Hernandez, Whitley Carreon, Olivia Carreon, Paige Allen, Athena Allen & Hayden Huff. Great-grandchildren, Greyson Chapman, Dax Davalos, Aniston Ereckson and Benicio Bazan. Sister in laws Irma Rodriguez, Frances Rodriguez and brothers in law, Oracio and Armando Carreon.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Carreon, Henry Cantu, Pete Hernandez, Dennis Jennings, Les Dodson, and Joseph Bazan. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Carreon, Wyatt Hernandez, Armando Carreon, Robert Salazar, Roland Carreon and Joe Carreon.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Denson Home Health, her care givers at Texas Home Health Hospice, and especially Debbie Young, for her prayers and compassionate care of our mother.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 5:00 pm followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at Emken Linton Funeral Home, 5100 E. F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX 77591. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday, June 24, at 10:00 am, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 — 9th Avenue North. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
