Silvia Murphy

Silvia was born on Galveston Island on May 27, 1943 and spent her childhood there. She graduated from Ball High School in 1961. She was married to James Morelock from 1961 to 1983 and together they raised two daughters. She was a true BOI and loved the island, the beach, the salt air and the seagulls.
She was a loving mother and was actively involved in her children’s lives, attending and participating in countless dance recitals, piano recitals, band concerts, football games, choir concerts and school plays.
She was a daily source of comfort and support to her daughters and her granddaughter in their adulthood, providing practical and emotional support in all their endeavors, a shoulder to cry on in hard times and rejoicing with them in their accomplishments.
She loved animals and, throughout her life, improved the lives of many cats and dogs by providing them a loving forever home.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Mae Caro, her father Derwood Murphy and her grandparents, Lois Anna Marie Gerloff and Hudson Caro, Sr.
Silvia is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Murphy and Sheila Morelock, her granddaughter, Theresa Jennings, her sister, Roxanne Green, her niece Corinne Green, her nephew Brian Green, her cherished feline companions, Misty, Toby and Dusty and her beloved “granddogs” Mandy, Cookie and Sophie. She joins her beloved “granddogs” Katie, Lu and all her other beloved pets, who predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial gifts to Bay Area Pet Adoptions, 3000 Avenue R, San Leon, Texas 77539, 281-339-2086, bayareapetadoptions.org, or to their favorite animal shelter.
A visitation and memorial service will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Maddox officiating, at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
