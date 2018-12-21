Yan Li Xiao Gao, age 55, also known as Annie to many, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 in her Galveston home, surrounded by her family.
Born October 7, 1963 in Zhongshan, China, Yan Li immigrated to the U.S. in 1991. After living in Beaumont for two years, she would ultimately call Galveston her home for the next 25 years. She will be remembered most for the love that she had for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed being a wonderful mother to her four daughters, always supporting each of their endeavors.
Yan Li is preceded in death by her father, Jixi Xiao. She is survived by her husband, Zu Cheng; her daughters, Eva, Emily, Erica, and Ellie; her mother, Hui Ying Fang; her two brothers and three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will take place from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, followed by a service at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.