Melvin Ray Charles
GALVESTON—Melvin Ray Charles, 60, departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Meridian in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 4:09 pm
Melvin Ray Charles
GALVESTON—Melvin Ray Charles, 60, departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Meridian in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.