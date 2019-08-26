On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, James “Jim” L. Small Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and selfless member of the community, passed away at the age of 86.
A longtime resident of Dickinson, Jim was born on October 30, 1932 in St. Louis, Oklahoma to James and Annabel Small and raised in Rockport, TX with his brother and 7 sisters. In 1951, Jim enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served in the Korean War aboard the USS De Haven DD-727, receiving an honorable discharge in 1955. Jim was blessed with 5 children and enjoyed 46 years of marriage and friendship with his wife, Sheila Small.
An avid fisherman, cook, and teller of tall and hilarious tales, he will be remembered most for his humor, endless energy, and his relentless service to others. Jim found great joy in serving his community as a volunteer and board member with the Dickinson Optimist Club, and regularly used his love of cooking to feed others. Most importantly, he was a committed family man and friend who never missed an opportunity to spend quality time with those he loved.
Jim is survived by his wife Sheila (Darby) Small, his children Deborah (Small) Jeffords, Thomas Small, Sally (Small) Allison, Steve Tant, and David Tant, his sister Mary Sue (Small) Blevins, 18 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the VFW Post 6378 in Dickinson, TX. All who were blessed to know him are encouraged to join in celebration of his life. We will share a meal and memories immediately following the service.
