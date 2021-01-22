GALVESTON — Daniel C. Ricketts passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Austin, Texas, at 81. Dan was the son of Roy and Margie Ricketts of Grandfield, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife Judy Ricketts, two daughters, Lisa Ricketts of Austin, Kimberly Ricketts of Tennessee, and one granddaughter, Devon Morrison of Austin. Dan is also survived by one brother in Austin and three nieces and one nephew living in Oklahoma and Texas.
Dan received his Master’s Degree in Psychology from Oklahoma State University. He was employed in the rehabilitation and substance abuse fields for many years. Dan and Judy lived in Galveston for 25 years before moving to Austin for health reasons.
Dan was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston. He retired as the Director of Bravos Place, a substance abuse facility in Freeport. After his retirement, he volunteered as a lay minister at the Shriner’s Burn Hospital through the Community of Hope. Dan was an active member of the AA community for over 30 years. His AA friends, the wonderful people he knew at Shriners, and the people he loved at Grace Episcopal Church were always in his heart. Donations in his honor may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or Grace Episcopal Church.
