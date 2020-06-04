GALVESTON—
Lionel Sweeny, Sr., 91, of Galveston, Texas passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home, peacefully and with the love of his family.
Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00am. Graveside services with Military honors will be held at 11:45am at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Lionel was born to Raymond and Eliza Ann Lee Sweeny on August 14, 1928 in Sweeny, TX. He enlisted in the Air Force of the United States, March 18, 1946 and served as Staff Sergeant until February 6, 1953. He received the Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He went on to work as an Airplane Hydraulic Mechanic at Ellington Field for a number of years. He was a sibling of 5, a father of 9 and a grandfather and great-grandfather to many. He married the love his life, Maudry Angel Sweeny, February 7, 1952.
Lionel was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Maudry Angel Sweeny, brothers Raymond Sweeny, Marshall Sweeny and Jesse Sweeny.
He will forever be remembered by his children, Angela Laws (James), Lionel Sweeny, Jr. (Diana), Kerry Sweeny, Sr. (Warnette), Virgil Sweeny (deceased), Verna Sweeny, Byford Sweeny (deceased), Nathaniel Sweeny (Shrita), Kim Sweeny, Kenneth Sweeny (Debra), brother, William “Bill” Sweeny, sister, Ruby Washington and a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The Sweeny family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses of UTMB and to The Texas Home Health Hospice Care Team.
