BRENHAM — BARBARA ANN (O’QUINN) GRUBBS, 84, was born in Iago, Texas, on January 19, 1937. She later moved to Texas City and graduated from La Marque High School. She married Joe Grubbs on November 12, 1955, where they made their home in Hitchcock, Texas, and raised two daughters. Barbara devoted her life to raising the family with Christian values and attending and working as a Sunday school teacher and helper in Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in Hitchcock.
She also enjoyed baking, sewing and camping with her family. Later, she worked as a secretary for a land surveyor in La Marque. Upon retirement, Barbara and Joe moved to a small family ranch in Concord, Texas. She continued her devotion to Christ serving at First Baptist Church in Jewett. Barbara and Joe were an integral part of building Mill Creek Church in Bellville, Texas. After her husband’s death, she moved to Bellville and later to Brenham, where she received loving care at Argent Court.
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Cathy Byrd and her husband, Monte, of Bellville, and Debbie Watson and her husband, Cary, of Houston; grandchildren: Caleb Byrd, Hannah Byrd, John Watson, and Laura Watson; sisters: Janice Gallagher of North Carolina, and Kay Hiltpold of Houston; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Benton and Elsie Lillie (Murphy) O’Quinn, husband, Joe Grubbs, and brother-in-law, Gordon Gallagher.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to Mill Creek Church, P.O. Box 1180, Bellville, Texas 77418.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Sardis Cemetery in Jewett, Texas.
