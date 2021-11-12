Alice C. Schuenke

FRIENDSWOOD — Alice Ann Collison Schuenke, 82, went to eternal rest in the loving arms of our Savior at sunset on Sunday, November 7, 2021, a beautiful ending to a long life well lived. Alice was a beloved mother, wife, and daughter, and to those many friends who knew her she was truly a gift. Her gentle, caring nature made her a good listener and rock of support for those going through trying times.
Alice was a woman of strong Lutheran faith throughout her life, which sustained her through the death of her husband in 1986 and the destruction of her home during Hurricane Ike in 2008. Music was always an important part of her life as an accomplished vocalist, organist, and pianist, and she passed on that passion to many piano students. Alice found much joy with her church family at Zion Lutheran Church in Galveston, where she served as President of the congregation in the early 1990s and served as a lay minister when the church was between pastors.
Alice was born and raised in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1957. From there, she began a career as a medical technologist, later transitioning to the nursing profession working with a general surgeon and a hand surgeon. Following retirement from the University of Texas Medical Branch, she moved to The Bedford in Friendswood in 2009. During her years at The Bedford, she was involved in many social activities and taught water and chair aerobics. She also used her crochet skills in a sewing group to make newborn blankets and caps, which were donated for use at local hospitals.
Alice was preceded in death by her father, Alexander Maclean Collison, mother, Edna Rayner Collison, and husband, Richard Arthur Schuenke. She is survived by her only child, Stephen, and daughter-in-law Kimberly. Even though Alice was an only child, she had many cousins in Phoenix, Arizona and throughout Texas that she shared great memories with through the years. Alice's bright spirit and thoughtful demeanor will be greatly missed by the many lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutherhill Ministries' Zion Retreat Center (https://lutherhill.org) or Shriners Children's Texas (https://lovetotherescue.org).
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 P.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, TX 77546, While the state mask mandate has been lifted, we will continue to follow CDC guidelines in requiring a face mask to protect all attendees.
Condolences may be sent to the Schuenke family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
