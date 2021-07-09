David Alan Baggs, PE

HITCHCOCK — The journey is complete. All your worries and cares are no more.
David ascended to heaven on June 29th to be with our God and our loved ones departed before. He was born in Galveston, Texas on November 15th, 1955 to Alan and Eva Baggs. David was the first son of four children. He was born to lead and direct, which he excelled in personally and professionally.
Graduating from Hitchcock High School and Lamar University, David earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He pursued a career as a Professional Engineer in the petrochemical industry, most recently retiring from Valero Refinery in Texas City.
David was a very talented and creative spirit. He studied architecture and enjoyed designing homes. His last and final masterpiece is his new house on the Bay in the Harbor Walk community. He spent the last months of his life with his beloved Francine enjoying the salt air, watching the boats and birds and enjoying their dogs, Abbie and Hope.
David and Fran came into each other lives at the perfect time for both of them. They were always together and enjoyed traveling, fishing, golf cart rides with the pups and spending time with friends and family, especially his sister and best friend, Paula.
David was quite the chef and was known for his grilling, seafood gumbo and "Bad Ass Chili." He taught his daughter at a young age to love grilling and she is as well known for it as he was. David also had a great time baking and playing with the grandkids.
The family is planning a celebration of life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Harbor Walk restaurant. Friends are invited to come and share memories, food and spirits in his honor.
David is preceded in death by parents, Alan and Eva Baggs; brother, Eric Baggs; niece, Samantha Baggs.
He is survived by Francine; his precious daughter, Julia Macchi Baggs and her mother, Lidia Macchi of Sao Paulo, Brazil; sister, Paula Castonguay and husband, Phil; brother, Kurt Baggs; and numerous other much loved family.
The family extends their gratitude to the physicians and staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for their care and support these past four years.
A direct cremation was provided by Hayes Funeral Home, Hitchcock, Texas. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.