Joiner
Funeral service for Dominique Joiner will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting 11:00am at The Crossing Community Church, Houston, TX under the direction of Richardson Mortuary, Houston, TX.
Koster
Memorial service for Sylvia Koster will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting 2:00pm at James Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX
Landrum
Funeral service for Bootsey Landrum will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting 2:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Lowe
Celebration of life service for James Lowe will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting 1:00pm at Crowder Fish Camp in Dickinson, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of Pearland, TX.
Sonnier
Funeral service for Michawyne Sonnier will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting 2:00pm in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Steinsland
Memorial service for Sharon Steinsland will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting at 5:00pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.