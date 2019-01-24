Ruby Elizabeth Narcisse

Ruby E. Narcisse was born January 9, 1935 to Houston and Elvira Pickens. Ruby was called home on January 15, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and a nephew. Ruby leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband Felix Narcisse; two sisters; a brother-in-law; and a host of grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and other family members.
Ruby's final request was that there be no funeral service, just a simple going away among family. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences.
