TEXAS CITY —
Mrs. Doris Elizabeth Myers passed from this life Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020, in Texas City, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side after a long battle with cancer.
Born June 2, 1944, Mrs. Myers was a proud BOI of Galveston and had been a resident of Texas City for the past 5 years, living with her daughter and son-in-law. Doris was a member of Sons of Hermann, she was her family patriarch. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, crabbing, fishing and working in her flower garden. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Richard and Bertha Lee (Kellogg) Schmiegel, Sr. husband, Charles Lee Myers, Sr.; sister, Barbara Goode; brother, Carl Richard Schmiegel, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry Gonzales and husband, Chris of Texas City; son, Charles Lee Myers, Jr. of La Marque; sister, Paula Cravy of Galveston; grandchildren, Mehgan Beam and husband, William, Phillip Myers, Shelby Gonzales, Crista Gonzales O’Neal and husband, Robert; great-grandchild, Khloe Beam.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
